Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

LONDON — A Congolese gynecologist and a Yazidi woman who spoke out about her abuse at the hands of Islamic State militants were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, commending their work highlighting sexual violence as a weapon of war.

Denis Mukwege has spent much of his life helping victims of sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo, becoming a leading voice pressuring his own government and others for not doing enough to stop the use of such abuse as a weapon of war.

Murad, a member of Iraq's Yazidi minority, has spoken out against her kidnap and repeated rape at the hands of ISIS in 2014. After escape she was named a United Nations goodwill ambassador.

Denis Mukwege and his staff gained international recognition for their fight in treating and helping heal women who had been raped. Marc Jourdier / AFP - Getty Images

"Denis Mukwege is the helper who has devoted his life to defending victims of wartime sexual violence," the Norwegian Nobel Committee said. "Fellow laureate Nadia Murad is the witness who tells of the abuses perpetrated against herself and others."

Their award comes a decade after the U.N. Security Council adopted Resolution 1820 (2008), which determined that the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war.

"Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad have both put their personal security at risk by courageously combating war crimes and seeking justice for the victims," the committee said in a statement read at a briefing in Oslo, Norway.

The committee received nominations for 216 individuals and 115 organizations for this year's award.

It said that Mukwege's work has made him "the foremost, most unifying symbol, both nationally and internationally, of the struggle to end sexual violence in war and armed conflicts."

"He has repeatedly condemned impunity for mass rape and criticized the Congolese government and other countries for not doing enough to stop the use of sexual violence against women as a strategy and weapon of war," it added.

Of Murad, the committed said that she had "refused to accept the social codes that require women to remain silent and ashamed of the abuses to which they have been subjected. She has shown uncommon courage in recounting her own sufferings and speaking up on behalf of other victims."