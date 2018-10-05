Mukwege founded the Panzi Hospital in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, an region devastated by a war that has claimed an estimated six million lives. This area has been plagued by an "epidemic of sexualized violence for twenty years," according to the Panzi Foundation, which Mukwege set up to support the hospital.

The Nobel Committee said that Mukwege's work has made him "the foremost, most unifying symbol, both nationally and internationally, of the struggle to end sexual violence in war and armed conflicts."

"He has repeatedly condemned impunity for mass rape and criticized the Congolese government and other countries for not doing enough to stop the use of sexual violence against women as a strategy and weapon of war," it added.

In 2014, Murad's village was captured by ISIS as it swept through Iraq and Syria. Militants massacred some 300 people as part of a brutal assault through the Sinjar region.

A U.N. panel would later class this as a genocide that "sought to erase the Yazidis through killings, sexual slavery, enslavement, torture and inhuman and degrading treatment."

Murad was captured, repeatedly raped and subjected to other forms of sexual abuse. She escaped and decided to take the rare step of speaking out about her trauma. In 2016 at the age of 23, became the U.N.’s first Goodwill Ambassador for the Dignity of Survivors of Human Trafficking.

It was her campaigning that persuaded human rights lawyer Amal Clooney to take up the cause of the Yazidis. In 2016, NBC News' Cynthia McFadden sat down for an interview with Murad and Clooney, with the lawyer saying that "I met her and I just thought I can't walk away from this."

Nadia Murad greets Kurdish Peshmerga fighters in Sinjar, Iraq. Alkis Konstantinidis / Reuters file

The Nobel Committed said that Murad had "refused to accept the social codes that require women to remain silent and ashamed of the abuses to which they have been subjected. She has shown uncommon courage in recounting her own sufferings and speaking up on behalf of other victims."

Sa'ib Kheder, a Yazidi member of Iraq's parliament, told NBC News that Murad's award was "a great achievement for Yazidis and Iraqis in general" and hoped it would help his community achieve justice.

"What Yazidis went through is considered as a genocide, so we hope that this is going to put some pressure on the government to deal with the Yazidis' issues," he said. "We hope the winning of Nadia Murad will help to push the government to help in finding those missing Yazidis and to rebuild their towns."

Some commentators interpreted the prize as a nod to the #MeToo movement, however, Reiss-Andersen said that "Me Too and war crimes are not quite the same thing." She did say that, while different, the two share an important theme in that "it is important to see the suffering of women, to see the abuses, and to achieve that it is also important that women leave the concept of shame and speak up."

Nobel winners do not know before the prize is announced. Reiss-Andersen said the committee has tried to contact the winners but "we haven’t managed to get through on the phone. If they are watching this, my heartfelt congratulations."