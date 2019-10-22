Breaking News Emails
LONDON — British detectives will fly to the United States to interview an American diplomat's wife suspected of killing a teenager in a fatal road accident, police said Tuesday.
Harry Dunn, 19, was killed after his motorcycle was hit by Anne Sacoolas, who admits driving on the wrong side of the road near a British military base used by the United States.
Sacoolas, 42, whose husband is an American diplomat assigned to the United Kingdom, cooperated with the police but flew back to the U.S. three weeks later.
Harry's parents met President Donald Trump at the White House last week, where they refused his offer to meet with Sacoolas.
"The suspect has cooperated fully with the police and the authorities, she has also requested to be interviewed by British police officers, under caution in the United States," Chief Constable Nick Adderley of Northamptonshire Police said.
"Lawyers have clearly stated that the suspect wants to be personally interviewed by officers from Northamptonshire police."
Interviews under caution take place in the U.K. when police believe there are grounds to suspect that the subject of the interview has committed a criminal offense. The suspect is warned and the answers given can be used in court.
Adderley said that once visas are arranged for the officers, they would be traveling to the U.S. to interview the suspect.
British prosecutors have not yet said whether they would recommend charges being filed in this case.