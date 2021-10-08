Dissident journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for their fight to defend free expression in the Philippines and Russia.

The prize was awarded for the pair's "efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace," the Norwegian Nobel Committee said.

The Nobel Committee gives the award to the individual or group that has "done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations."

Last year's prize went to the United Nations World Food Program for its efforts to combat hunger and food insecurity around the globe.

Previous winners include activist Malala Yousafzai who was shot by the Pakistani Taliban, South African anti-apartheid hero Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King Jr. for his non-violent campaign against racism.

Four former U.S. presidents have also claimed the award: Barack Obama, Jimmy Carter, Theodore Roosevelt and Woodrow Wilson.

Along with prestige and global attention, the prize comes with a 10 million Swedish kronor (more than $1.14 million) cash award, and a gold medal.

Nobel Prizes have already been awarded this week in physiology or medicine, physics, chemistry and literature. Still to come Monday is the Nobel Prize in economics.

But the decisions of the secretive Nobel Committee do not always guarantee a life of international acclaim.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed claimed the peace prize in 2019 for ending a 20-year stalemate with neighboring Eritrea. His reputation has since been tarnished, however, for his role in the conflict and deadly blockade of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region.