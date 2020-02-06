Doctor punished for coronavirus warnings dies from disease, WHO confirms

A prominent Chinese doctor who was punished by police when he tried to warn his fellow medics about the coronavirus has died from the disease, officials at the World Health Organization have confirmed.
Dr. Li Wenliang, 34, had posted information about the outbreak of what was then a mystery illness in online chat groups, according the Global Times, the official newspaper of the ruling Communist Party of China, which also reported his death.
He was later reprimanded by police for “posting false information on the Internet,” the newspaper reported.
In response to a question about Dr. Li's death during a WHO coronavirus news conference Thursday, Dr. Mike Ryan paid tribute to the doctor's efforts to care for patients. “We should celebrate his life and mourn his death with his colleagues," said Ryan, head of WHO’s Health Emergencies Program.
He added that the organization was “very sad” to hear of Dr. Li’s death from the virus.
Dr. Li, worked as an ophthalmologist in the city of Wuhan — the epicenter of coronavirus — according to a report in The New York Times earlier this month, which said he had one child and his wife was expecting a second.
He told the newspaper via text message that "it would have been a lot better" if Chinese officials had disclosed information about the epidemic earlier.
"There should be a lot more openness and transparency," he said.
