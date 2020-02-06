Chinese doctor punished for coronavirus warnings dies from disease, WHO confirms

A prominent Chinese doctor who was punished by police when he tried to warn his fellow medics about the new coronavirus has died from the disease, officials at the World Health Organization have confirmed.
Dr. Li Wenliang, 34, had posted information about the outbreak of what was then a mystery illness in online chat groups, according to the Global Times, a Chinese state-run tabloid, which also reported his death.
He was later reprimanded by police for “posting false information on the Internet,” the newspaper reported.
In response to a question about Li's death during a WHO coronavirus news conference Thursday, Dr. Mike Ryan, head of WHO’s Health Emergencies Program, paid tribute to the doctor's efforts to care for patients. “We should celebrate his life and mourn his death with his colleagues," Ryan said.
He added that the organization was “very sad” to hear of Li’s death from the virus.
Li worked as an ophthalmologist in the city of Wuhan — the epicenter of the outbreak — according to a report in The New York Times earlier this month, which said he and his wife, who have one child, are expecting their second.
He told the newspaper via text message that "it would have been a lot better" if Chinese officials had disclosed information about the epidemic earlier.
"There should be a lot more openness and transparency," he said.
News of his death came as it emerged that a baby was diagnosed with coronavirus just 36 hours after its birth in Wuhan on Sunday — China's youngest case of the illness.
Zeng Lingkong, director of neonatal diseases at Wuhan Children's Hospital, told state broadcaster CCTV that the mother had tested positive before birth and the baby was separated from her immediately after its birth.
Other mothers gave birth to babies who tested negative, so it's still unclear if the virus can be transmitted in the womb, Zeng said, adding that the possibility "needs further study."
Only a handful of children have come down with the new coronavirus, which has been most severe in older people.
The number of people infected globally rose to more than 28,200 and the death toll climbed past 560, with the overwhelming majority of cases in China, WHO said in a media briefing Thursday.
China's National Health Commission said the number of infected patients who were "discharged and cured" stood at 1,153. No details were given, but milder cases have been seen in younger, healthier people.