The Dominican Republic resort, where a Delaware woman claimed she was brutally beaten earlier this year, will be shuttered for almost three months, hotel operators said.
The Majestic Elegance Punta Cana is closing Thursday and won't be open again until Nov. 7, hotel spokesman Manuel Rivera told NBC News on Wednesday.
Wilmington resident Tammy Lawrence-Daley, 51, posted graphic hospital photos back in May, showing her badly bloodied, swollen and bruised face, injuries she claims were inflicted by a still-unknown attacker at Majestic Elegance in January.
Owners of that hotel told travel agents and tour operators that it had to temporarily shut down due to low occupancy and massive cancellations following reports of Lawrence-Daley's beating, according to local English-language newspaper Dominican Today and the Delaware News Journal.
Hotel spokesman Manuel Rivera told NBC News on Wednesday that the closing isn't due to low occupancy, but instead to renovate the property's swimming pool and several rooms.
Lawrence-Daley wrote on Facebook last week that she is suffering from PTSD.
"I paste on that smile and say 'I'm fine,'" she wrote. "But inside, my mind doesn’t stop. I have feelings of depression, anxiety, anger, panic attacks, shame and a deep rooted fear. I wake up thinking about it, I close my eyes to memories of it, I dream about it. This incident has changed my life and my family’s life dramatically. My injuries are healing, but my mind, my mind is silently screaming through it all."
The Delaware woman said she was walking through a rotunda between the buildings, on her way to a beachside lounge one night back in January, when she was jumped from behind and beaten.
Lawrence-Daley said the attacker pulled her into an unlocked maintenance room and continued the assault for hours.
"The next 8 hours brought me pain and fear," she wrote in May. "I was strangled multiple times to unconsciousness. My lifeless body was drug down concrete stairs to an underground waste water area. I was kicked in the head, I was beaten with a club."
Lawrence-Daley said she lost consciousness several times and was still unsure what else was done to her during the attack.
"I just remember thinking at that point, I wasn’t gonna make it home to see my boys and my husband, that they weren’t gonna find me," she told NBC News. "And I remember that last breath I took and then I just went unconscious."