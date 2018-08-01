Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

TORONTO — The new premier of Ontario is the brother of late Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, who became famous for smoking crack cocaine.

Doug Ford's Progressive Conservatives won Thursday's provincial election in Canada's most populous province.

"The party with the taxpayers' money is over — it's done," Doug Ford, 53, said in a speech to supporters.

Blunt and combative with the media, Doug Ford is a populist who has been compared to President Donald Trump.

Rob's Ford's tenure as mayor of the country's largest city was marred by revelations about his illegal drug use. Rob Ford died of cancer in 2016.