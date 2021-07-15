Dozens dead, more than 1,000 may be missing after floods in Germany

At least 50 people are dead and more than 1,000 others are unaccounted for after floods in Germany caused rivers to burst their banks, swept away cars and caused homes to collapse Thursday, authorities said.

The government in the district of Ahrweiler, which is in the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate, said as many as 1,300 people are assumed missing.

Officials said at least 30 people died in North Rhine-Westphalia state and 28 in neighboring Rhineland-Palatinate to the south, The Associated Press reported.

Storms caused deadly flooding in Belgium, where media reported eight deaths.

In Germany, torrential rains and storms stranded people on rooftops, and authorities used inflatable boats and helicopters to identify and rescue residents. The German army deployed soldiers to assist in the operation.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who was in Washington, D.C., on Thursday to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden, called the devastation "a day that is characterized by fear, by despair, by suffering."

Hundreds of thousands of people were faced with catastrophe, she said, and homes became death traps.

"My empathy and my heart goes out to all of those who in this catastrophe who lost their loved ones, or who were still worrying about the fate of people still missing," she said.

