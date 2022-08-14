Dozens killed after fire engulfs Coptic church in Egypt

CAIRO — At least 41 people were killed and 14 injured when a fire engulfed a Coptic church near Egypt's capital Cairo Sunday, officials in the north African nation said.

The blaze at the Abu Sefein Church in Giza, a city on the west bank of the Nile started at about 9 a.m. local time, Egypt’s interior ministry said in a statement.

It added that a forensic examination of the evidence had revealed that “an electrical malfunction” in an air conditioning unit had started the fire. The church also housed classrooms and a kindergarten, the statement said.

Firefighters examine the wreckage at the Abu Sefein Church in Giza on Sunday. Khaled Desouki / AFP - Getty Images

Many of the casualties were caused by the result of smoke inhalation and a stampede, as worshippers rushed to escape, Dr. Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, a spokesman for the country's health ministry said in a separate statement.

After the blaze was brought under control, the casualties were transported to nearby hospitals, he said, adding that two police officers and three members of the Civil Protection forces were among the injured.

Offering his “sincere condolences to the families of the innocent victims who moved to their Lord in one of their houses of worship,” Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said in a tweet that he was “closely following the developments of the tragic accident.”

Egypt's interior ministry said an electrical malfunction in an air conditioning unit caused the fire. Khaled Desouki / AFP - Getty Images

The country’s chief prosecutor, Hamada el-Sawy, ordered an investigation and a team of prosecutors were dispatched to the church.

Egypt’s Christians account for some 10% of the nation’s 90 million people and have long complained of discrimination by the nation’s Muslim majority.

Sunday’s blaze was one of the worst fire tragedies in recent years in a country where safety standards and fire regulations are poorly enforced. In March last year, a fire at a garment factory near Cairo killed at least 20 people and injured 24 more.

Charlene Gubash reported from Cairo and Hyder Abbasi from London.