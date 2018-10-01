Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

PARIS — A man rammed his car through two glass doors and sped onto a runway at the international airport in Lyon, southeast France, on Monday before being arrested by police who laid chase in vans and on foot.

In scenes captured on amateur video, the car is seen hitting a bump, then going airborne and landing in a cloud of dust. The 31-year-old driver then jumped out while the vehicle was still rolling and sprinted off on foot, pursued by a police van.

Other police vehicles and officers on foot then tried to cut off his escape until one of them managed to catch up with the suspect and wrestle him to the ground, the video showed.

Local government press officer Christelle Monteagudo said the man's motives were unknown and that nothing was being ruled out.

She said the man first drove the wrong way on the A43 highway and crashed into a barrier at a small aerodrome before heading to Lyon's much larger Saint Exupery airport.

There, the car rammed through two glass doors at the airport's Terminal 1 to drive onto the runways, she said.

She said flights have been halted.