Drones attack U.S. troops in Syria as tensions flare in Middle East over Gaza hospital blast

At least two drones attacked U.S. forces in Syria Wednesday, two defense officials said, part of a spate of recent drone attacks on American military bases in the Middle East.

The two drones targeted al-Tanf, a U.S. garrison in southern Syria. The U.S. shot down one of the drones, the officials said, but the other struck the base, resulting in minor injuries among a small number of American troops.

Green Berets wait in a M-ATV Special Forces Vehicle for a gun truck near Al-Tanf Garrison, Syria. Staff Sgt. William Howard / via DVIDSv file

The U.S. is still investigating who sent the drones, but the early belief is that they were launched by Iranian-backed militias.

The incident comes amid escalating tensions in the region over the hospital explosion in Gaza.

Also on Wednesday, three drones attacked U.S. and coalition forces in Iraq.

The U.S. shot down a drone that attacked a base in northern Iraq, and another that attacked al-Asad military base in western Iraq.

But a second drone that attacked al-Asad broke into pieces when it was hit by coalition forces. The debris struck a hanger where people were sheltering. There were no serious injuries or deaths, but several people suffered minor lacerations, officials said.