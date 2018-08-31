Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Dutch police shoot stabbing suspect at busy Amsterdam train station

Amsterdam police said two people were injured Friday in the stabbing in the city's busy central railway station and the suspect was then shot by officers.
by Associated Press /
Image: Stabbing in Central train station in Amsterdam
Police stand guard at Central Station in Amsterdam on Friday after two people were stabbed and the suspect was shot by officers.Remko de Waal / EPA

AMSTERDAM — Police in the Dutch capital shot and wounded a suspect Friday following a stabbing at Amsterdam's busy central railway station.

Amsterdam police said in a series of tweets that two people were injured in the stabbing and the suspect was then shot by officers. All three people were taken to a hospital.

Police said that two platforms were closed to train traffic, but the station wasn't evacuated.

The motive for the stabbing wasn't immediately clear. Further details weren't available.

Central Station is a busy entry and exit point for visitors to the Dutch capital, with regular trains linking it to the city's Schiphol Airport. Friday is one of the busiest days of the week, with many tourists arriving for the weekend.

