The European Union could block incoming travelers from the United States even after it partially reopens its borders because the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. is still too high, two E.U. diplomats said Wednesday.

The E.U. has drawn up a draft list of countries whose citizens would be allowed to enter the bloc after June 30 as the continent attempts to reopen amid the pandemic.

But according to the most recent working document circulated at a meeting of E.U. ambassadors on Wednesday, the U.S. is not among the countries whose citizens would be allowed in, the diplomats said.

"It's very fluid. There was a list last night. This morning a new one was circulated," one diplomat said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk publicly about the deliberations.

Wednesday's meeting was briefed that the number of U.S. cases in the past 14 days was 107 per 100,000 people, compared with just 16 per 100,000 people across the E.U., the diplomat said.

Asked if the U.S. was included on the second draft list of countries, they added, "With 107 new cases per 100,000 people, what do you think?" Another also confirmed the U.S. was excluded in the most current version of the list.

The New York Times first reported Tuesday that a draft E.U. list would exclude U.S. travelers from being able to enter the continent.

The U.S. has the most reported coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, ahead of Brazil, Russia and India. While states across the country are reopening, cases continue to rise. States like Arizona and Texas have become the latest hot spots of what the nation's top infectious diseases official, Dr. Anthony Fauci, described as a "disturbing surge" before Congress on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump's fractious relationship with Europe has deteriorated further during the crisis, with the president announcing sweeping travel restrictions in March without telling any of his E.U. counterparts first.

Most travelers around the world have been prevented from visiting the E.U. for months unless their trip is deemed essential.

The reason the U.S. was excluded from Wednesday's list had nothing to do with previous diplomatic relations, but was merely a dispassionate result of its infection rate being too high, the diplomats said.