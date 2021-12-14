She only lived for little more than a month. But 10,000 years later, her burial is helping shed new light on her society.

Researchers announced Tuesday that the discovery of infant remains in Italy’s northwestern Liguria region represent the oldest documented burial of an infant female in European archaeology.

The remains of an infant known as Neve were found in the back of a cave adorned with 60 shell beads, four pendants and an eagle-owl talon.

The discovery gives insight into the funeral practices of the Mesolithic era, also known as the middle period of the Stone Age, from which there are few recorded burials. And experts say that the richly decorated remains may also help illuminate how the period's hunter-gatherer society viewed its young and female members.

“The burial of such a young female subject indicates first of all the importance that was given to young individuals and also to females within the Mesolithic hunter-gatherer groups,” Fabio Negrino, an associate professor of prehistoric archaeology at the University of Genoa, who was part of the research team, said in an email to NBC News.

“The presence of perforated shells with traces of prolonged use means that these have been worn for a long time by the adults. These shells were perhaps sewn to her dress.”