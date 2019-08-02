Breaking News Emails
Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.SUBSCRIBE
By Minyvonne Burke and Reuters
A strong earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia Friday, triggering a tsunami warning.
The United States Geological Survey said the quake, initially reported to be a magnitude 6.8 or 7, hit off the coast of the island of Sumatra at a depth of 37 miles.
The Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management said in a tweet Friday that people in the Banten coastal area should "immediately evacuate to a higher place."
Buildings in the capital of Jakarta swayed for nearly a minute during the quake and television footage showed people running out of high-rise buildings, according to the Associated Press.
There were no immediate reports of deaths or damage, Reuters reports.