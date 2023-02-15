Earthquake's sheer power turned a Turkish olive grove into a huge canyon

TEPEHAN, Turkey — An olive grove split into two, separated by an enormous canyon 1½ miles long, is a lasting testament to the sheer power of the deadly earthquakes that devastated large swaths of Turkey and Syria.

Drone footage released Wednesday showed how the grove, in the small town of Tepehan in rural eastern Turkey, is now bisected by a valley that wasn’t there just days ago.

The town is near the East Anatolian Fault line that caused last week's earthquakes, which have been declared the deadliest ever in Turkey and also caused widespread death and devastation in neighboring Syria. More than 39,000 people have been killed in both countries and officials say the number is likely to rise.

The new pictures illustrate just how intense the tremors were, to have forever altered this ancient landscape.