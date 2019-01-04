Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland — Officials in Poland say five teenage girls have been killed and one man hurt in a fire that broke out at an "Escape Room" game location in northern Poland.

Interior Minister Joachim Brudzinski said the victims were 15-year-old girls.

A police spokeswoman in the city of Koszalin, Monika Kosiec, said Friday the victims were probably celebrating one of their birthdays. A 25-year-old man has been hospitalized with burns and could not be immediately questioned by investigators.

Kosiec said the bodies were found after firefighters put out a fire that broke out around 5 p.m. at the location.

In an "Escape Room" game, the players are locked inside a room or building and must find clues that help them to leave it.