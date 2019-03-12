Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 12, 2019, 1:51 PM GMT By Minyvonne Burke

Britain on Tuesday became the latest country to ground all Boeing 737 Max aircraft after a Ethiopian Airlines crash killed all 157 people aboard.

A spokesperson for U.K.'s Civil Aviation Authority said that out of precaution it had "issued instructions to stop any commercial passenger flights from any operator arriving, departing or overflying U.K. airspace."

"Our thoughts go out to everyone affected by the tragic incident in Ethiopia on Sunday," the statement continued.

Visitors watch as a Boeing 737 Max lands during an air show. Ben Stansall / AFP-Getty Images file

The announcement came after Australia, China, Singapore, Indonesia, Argentina and Mexico's Aeromexico also grounded the Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 jets. The Federal Aviation Administration on Monday said U.S. airlines could still fly the 737 Max 8 and its newer version, the Max 9.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.