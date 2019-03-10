Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 10, 2019, 8:53 AM GMT / Updated March 10, 2019, 9:54 AM GMT By Associated Press and Max Burman

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — An Ethiopian Airlines flight with 157 people thought to be on board crashed shortly after takeoff Sunday morning from Ethiopia's capital headed to Nairobi, the airline said.

The airline's statement said 149 passengers and eight crew members were thought to be on board the Boeing 737 that crashed six minutes after takeoff just south of Addis Ababa, on its way to Kenya's capital.

While the airline said that "search and rescue operations are in progress and we have no confirmed information about survivors or any possible casualties," a separate statement by the Ethiopian prime minister's office offered its "deepest condolences" to families.

The Office of the PM, on behalf of the Government and people of Ethiopia, would like to express it’s deepest condolences to the families of those that have lost their loved ones on Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 on regular scheduled flight to Nairobi, Kenya this morning. — Office of the Prime Minister - Ethiopia (@PMEthiopia) March 10, 2019

Boeing said in a statement that it "is aware of reports of an airplane accident and is closely monitoring the situation."

There were no immediate details on what caused the crash.

The state-owned airline is one of the biggest carriers on the continent by fleet size. It said previously that it expected to carry 10.6 million passengers last year.

Its last major crash was in January 2010, when a flight from Beirut went down shortly after take-off.

Sunday's crash comes as the country’s reformist prime minister, Abiy Ahmed, has vowed to open up the airline and other sectors to foreign investment in a major transformation of the state-centered economy.