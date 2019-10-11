Breaking News Emails
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for his work on peace and reconciliation with neighbor Eritrea.
"A peaceful, stable and successful Ethiopia will have many positive side-effects, and will help to strengthen fraternity among nations and peoples in the region," the Nobel committee said in a statement.
Ethiopia and Eritrea, longtime enemies who fought a war from 1998 to 2000, renewed relations in July 2018 after years of tension and conflict that saw some 80,000 people killed.
Ahmed, 43, a reformist prime minister, took office in April 2018 on a platform of resuming talks with Eritrea. Working with President Isaias Afwerki, Ahmed steered the countries towards a peace agreement signed in September 2018.
"Peace does not arise from the actions of one party alone," the Nobel committee said in a statement.
On announcing the award, Chairwoman Berit Reiss-Andersen said Abiy had not yet been reached by the committee.
Improved relations between Ethiopia and Eritrea pushed the United Nations Security Council to lift sanctions against Eritrea in November 2018. The sanctions were implemented in 2009 over Eritrea supplying weapons to Somali extremists. At the time, Ahmed's office said at the time that lifting sanctions would have far-reaching effects in building stability and peace in the Horn of Africa.
In Ethiopia, Ahmed has also backed female lawmakers. Last year, a record 50 percent of the Cabinet were women, including the country's first female defense minister.
In 2018, the Nobel was awarded to Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon in war.
The prize is delivered by a five-member committee appointed by Norway's legislative assembly, unlike the four other Nobel prizes which are delivered in Sweden.