European soccer split as 12 clubs launch breakaway league

A group of 12 elite English, Spanish and Italian clubs dramatically split European soccer on Sunday by announcing the formation of a largely-closed Super League.

The clubs are leaving the existing UEFA-run Champions League structure despite warnings they could be kicked out of their domestic competitions and face legal action.

The seismic move to shake up the world's biggest sport is partly engineered by the American owners of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United who also run U.S. franchises in closed leagues — a model they are trying to replicate in Europe.

The power-play came after the rebel clubs reneged on a promise on Friday to back the plan by UEFA — European football's governing body — to expand the Champions League beginning in 2024. The deal was designed to appease their wishes for more games, seemingly because they couldn't control the sale of rights to the existing competition.

The Super League plan was first leaked in January, but re-emerged this weekend.

The American owners of Liverpool and Manchester United, whose players are seen above, as well as Arsenal also run U.S. franchises in closed leagues — a model they are trying to replicate in Europe. Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez would be the founding chairman of the Super League, which said it "intended to commence as soon as practicable" as a 20-team competition playing in midweek like the current Champions League and Europa League.

The competition would begin with two groups of 10 teams, with the top three from each group advancing to the quarterfinals. The teams finishing fourth and fifth would be involved in a playoff to complete the last-eight lineup. The knockout phase would still feature two-legged quarterfinals and semifinals before a single fixture final.

“We will help football at every level and take it to its rightful place in the world,” Perez said in a statement. “Football is the only global sport in the world with more than four billion fans and our responsibility as big clubs is to respond to their desires.”

No evidence was presented that supporters want a Super League.

Download the NBC News app for breaking news and politics

“By bringing together the world’s greatest clubs and players to play each other throughout the season, the Super League will open a new chapter for European football, ensuring world-class competition and facilities, and increased financial support for the wider football pyramid,” said Joel Glazer, co-owner of Manchester United and SL vice chairman.

Only 12 clubs have signed up for now — with none from France or Germany — but the Super League hopes for three more as permanent members. Five slots would be left open to be determined each year based on the previous season's results.

UEFA warned clubs that joining the “cynical project" based on self-interest would see them banned from playing in any other competition — domestic, European or global. It said their players could be denied the opportunity to represent their national teams.

“FIFA can only express its disapproval to a ‘closed European breakaway league’ outside of the international football structures,” the world body said in a statement on Sunday.

The Premier League said the Super League would “undermine the appeal of the whole game” by going against the principles of open competition.

There was even an intervention by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who warned that a Super League would be “very damaging."