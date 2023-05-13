Pop — and politics — will be on display as Britain hosts a Ukrainian-hued Eurovision song contest

LIVERPOOL, England — In the birthplace of The Beatles, another beloved pop music institution is being hosted — the Eurovision Song Contest.

And Liverpool in northern England is ablaze with the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag after the city stepped in to hold the glitzy international music competition in place of Kyiv, which continues to suffer near daily bombardment almost 15 months after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion.

“Wherever you look, you can see Ukraine colors,” Angie Desmond, whose dress was covered in British flags, told NBC News on Wednesday as she lined up to watch a dress rehearsal of the second semifinal.

Angie Desmond and Sonia Chester in Liverpool earlier this week. Andrew Jones / NBC News

Desmond, a 56-year-old secretary, added that she thought the local community had done a “fantastic” job of embracing Ukrainian culture. “Everybody’s jumped on it,” she said.

Founded in 1956 to help unite a continent scarred by World War II, Eurovision has grown to include 37 countries, including non-European nations such as Israel and Australia.

The European Broadcasting Union, which runs Eurovision, strives to keep pop and politics apart — banning overtly political symbols and lyrics — but global tensions have often imposed themselves on the contest.

Ukraine won the contest in 2016 with a song about the expulsion of Crimean Tatars by the then-Soviet Union’s forces in the 1940s. Coming on the heels of the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014, the song proved controversial.

The country’s Kalush Orchestra, a folk-rap ensemble, won last year’s contest, so Ukraine would normally have hosted this year’s competition.

But organizers decided Kyiv was not safe enough to host, so the United Kingdom, whose Sam Ryder came second last year, stepped in.

And the beleaguered Eastern European country selected Tvorchi, an electro pop-duo, in a live television program filmed in a metro station below Kyiv to avoid any disruption from the war.