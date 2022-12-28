VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis on Wednesday asked for prayers for former pope Benedict, saying he is “very sick.”

Francis made the surprise appeal at the end of his general audience, giving no details.

Benedict, 95, in 2013 became the first pope in some 600 years to resign amid the clerical sexual abuse scandal that engulfed the church. He has been living in the Vatican since then.

Formerly the Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger of Germany, Benedict was born in Marktl Inn, Bavaria, in 1927. He was ordained into the priesthood in 1951, rising to become the head of the Catholic church in 2005 at the age of 78.

Benedict was drafted into the German anti-aircraft corps at 16, and was briefly detained by United States troops in 1945 before being released back to the seminary.

An independent report in January found the former pope had failed to act in four cases of sexual assault when he served as the Archbishop of Munich from 1977 to 1982. He later apologized for the handling of the cases, but admitted no wrongdoing.

The former pope has largely stayed out of the public eye since his retirement.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for details.