Breaking News Emails
Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz underwent a third surgery this week for complications after being shot last month, the baseball legend's wife said.
"David is recovering well and is in good spirits," Tiffany Ortiz said in a statement Thursday released by his former team.
"We continue to be incredibly appreciative of the kindness and compassion shown to David and to our entire family during this difficult time," she said.
Ortiz, known as "Big Papi," was shot June 9 at the Dial Bar and Lounge in his native Dominican Republic, which he frequents several times a year.
Prosecutors have said that the shooting was a case of mistaken identity and the intended target was Sixto David Fernández, a friend of Ortiz's who was sharing a table with the retired first baseman at the time of the shooting.
The country's attorney general said that authorities believe Victor Hugo Gómez Vasquez, believed to belong to Mexico's Del Golfo drug cartel, orchestrated the alleged hit on Fernández.
Vasquez and Fernández are cousins, according to authorities, and the former allegedly arranged the murder-for-hire plot as retaliation for the latter turning him in to Dominican drug investigators in 2011.
Vasquez was arrested in June in Santo Domingo. According to The Associated Press, police said they have arrested 14 suspects so far, including the alleged gunman Rolfi Ferreira-Cruz.