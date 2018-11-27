Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Alastair Jamieson

LONDON — Lawmakers from around the world were expected to question a top Facebook executive over “fake news” on Tuesday at a hearing that CEO Mark Zuckerberg refused to attend.

Politicians and other top officials from at least seven countries will grill Richard Allan, the social media giant’s vice president of policy solutions, at the House of Commons in London.

Representatives from the U.K., Canada, Australia, Ireland, Argentina, Brazil, Singapore and Latvia invited Zuckerberg to give evidence, even by video link, but he declined.

The event is billed as the inaugural "Grand Committee on Disinformation.” It is organized by Damian Collins, the British lawmaker who chairs a parliamentary committee investigating disinformation and the use of people's data.

The committee turned up the heat by seizing confidential Facebook documents from the developer of a now-defunct bikini photo-searching app.

The documents contain revelations Facebook has been fighting to keep out of the public domain, The Observer newspaper reported. The committee used its powers to force the chief executive Six4Three, Theodore Kramer, who was on a business trip to London, to turn over the files. Kramer refused but was escorted to parliament and told he risked imprisonment if he didn't comply, The Observer reported.

Collins later tweeted that this committee could publish the files if they were relevant to its inquiry.

The @CommonsCMS has received the documents it ordered from Six4Three relating to Facebook. I have reviewed them and the committee will discuss how we will proceed early next week. Under UK law & parliamentary privilege we can publish papers if we choose to as part of our inquiry — Damian Collins (@DamianCollins) November 25, 2018

Facebook wants the files to be kept secret and a judge in California ordered them sealed earlier this year.

"Six4Three's claims are entirely meritless," the company said in a statement, according to The Associated Press.