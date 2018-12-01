Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WINDSOR, England — Royal insiders and historians nodded their heads knowingly when the venue Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's May 19 wedding was announced. After all, the fairy tale-like Windsor Castle is said to be Queen Elizabeth II's favorite home.

But it is much more than that, according to David Lewis, a historian who has lived in the town of Windsor for 30 years.

“It’s history. It’s legitimacy,” he said as he took a break from walking his dog near the gates of the castle on a recent morning. “Right back to the earliest kings, they met at this place.”

Windsor Castle, considered a masterpiece of late Gothic architecture. Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

The imposing fortress and longest-occupied European palace some 25 miles west of London has been the home of British sovereigns for over 900 years.

The castle's grand spaces are lined with masterpieces by artists like Rubens and Rembrandt, portraits of past kings and queens, crystal chandeliers, gold ceiling moldings and knights in armor standing guard. It is still used for important ceremonial events and state visits.

The castle has an added significance for the royal family, which adopted its name in 1917 when it became the House of Windsor.

The name change came during World War I when the royal family’s Germanic name, Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, fell out of favor. The German air raids over London — with bombers dubbed “Gothas” — were the final straw and King George V issued a proclamation declaring that the family would henceforth be known as the House of Windsor.