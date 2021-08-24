IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at 80

"He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family," his publicist said.
The Rolling Stones At Madison Square Garden
Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones performs onstage during 'The Rolling Stones American Tour 1981' at Madison Square Garden, New York on Nov. 13, 1981.Gary Gershoff / Getty Images file
By David K. Li

Famed Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts died in a London hospital on Tuesday, his publicist said.

He was 80.

“It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts," Bernard Doherty said in statement posted on the group's Twitter page.

The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts pose in front of The Marquee Club in London on July 11, 2012.Rankin / Reuters file

"He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family. Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

