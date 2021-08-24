Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at 80

Famed Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts died in a London hospital on Tuesday, his publicist said.

He was 80.

“It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts," Bernard Doherty said in statement posted on the group's Twitter page.

The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts pose in front of The Marquee Club in London on July 11, 2012. Rankin / Reuters file

"He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family. Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation."

