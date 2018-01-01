10 Americans among 12 killed in fiery plane crash in Costa Rica

A private plane with 10 U.S. passengers and two crew members died after their plane crashed in Costa Rica on Sunday, officials said.

Costa Rica's president, Luis Guillermo Solís, said an investigation would begin Monday into what caused the aircraft to go down shortly after 12 p.m (1 p.m. ET) in Guanacaste, a province in the country's northwestern corner popular with international tourists.

Guillermo Solís didn't identify the victims. He said the plane belonged to a Costa Rican airline, Nature Air.

In a brief interview with NBC News, Tamara Jacobson said that a brother, Bruce Steinberg, and four other family members were among the dead: Irene, Matthew, William and Zachary, Jacobson said.

"They were the most amazing family,” Jacobson said, adding that the family recently celebrated the birthdays of three generations of relatives.

Former President Laura Chinchilla wrote on Twitter that Juan Manuel Retana, her cousin, was among the dead.

"You will remain in our beloved heart," she said.

Video posted by the Public Security Ministry showed scattered heaps of debris and a burning pile of rubble in the woods.

The scene of a plane crash Sunday in Guanacaste, Costa Rica. Costa Rican Public Security Ministry

In a statement, the U.S. State Department confirmed the deaths of "multiple" Americans but declined to provide additional details.

"We express our condolences to all those affected by this tragedy," the statement said. "We are in contact with Costa Rican aviation authorities and will continue to monitor the situation."