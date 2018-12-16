Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Janelle Griffith

A fifth person has died as a result of the mass shooting near a Christmas market in Strasbourg, France, the Paris prosecutor’s office said on Sunday.

The victim, who died from injuries sustained in the shooting Tuesday, was identified only as a Polish national. The attack also left several injured.

The suspect in the shooting, Cherif Chekatt, 29, was killed on Thursday after a shootout with police following an intense two-day manhunt that involved hundreds of officers.

Chekatt had been on the run since the attack near the popular tourist site which attracts two million people each year.

French authorities have said that Chekatt had a lengthy criminal record, with his run-ins with police starting at age 10 and his first conviction at age 13. He had previously served jail time in France, Germany, and Switzerland.

Prior to the most recent death announced Sunday, a fourth victim died Friday. He was identified as Italian journalist Antonio Megalizzi by Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

On Friday, Strasbourg reopened the Christmas market place under heavy security, Reuters reported.