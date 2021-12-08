Finland PM Sanna Marin apologizes after being seen at nightclub following Covid exposure

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin offered a public apology on Monday after being criticized for spending a night out in Helsinki following exposure to Covid-19.

Marin, who is vaccinated, said she was told Saturday that Foreign Affairs Minister Pekka Haavisto tested positive after they were in close contact. On that call, which she said was on her parliamentary phone, Marin said she was also instructed that no ministers were being asked to quarantine so long as they had two vaccine doses.

She and her husband went about their evening in Helsinki, according to her Monday Facebook post. They met up with friends, went for dinner and "spent time in the ... night life."

But the Prime Minister’s office later said it had sent further text messages on Saturday recommending that they avoid contact with other people.

She apologized, saying she did not have her second phone with her when the differing guidance came through.

Marin faced criticism for her evening out after a Finnish gossip magazine published a photo of her in a crowded nightclub.

"I should have used better consideration on Saturday night ... I’m really sorry," she said in her Facebook post.

Marin reiterated the apology Wednesday in an interview with public broadcaster Yle.

"I did wrong," she said. "I should have considered the situation more carefully."