Finland says time-out needed in talks with Turkey over NATO bid

Sweden and Finland applied to join the Western military alliance after Russia invaded Ukraine, and now need the backing of all current member states to advance their application.
Finland must consider joining NATO without Sweden, Haavisto said, after Turkey indicated it would not approve Sweden's bid following a burning of the Koran outside its Stockholm embassy.
Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto during a news conference in Helsinki on Tuesday. Vesa Moilanen / AFP - Getty Images
By Reuters

Finland’s foreign minister said on Tuesday a time-out of a few weeks was needed in Finland and Sweden’s talks with Turkey on their application to join the NATO military alliance.

Turkey’s president said on Monday that Sweden should not expect his country’s support after a protest near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm at the weekend, which included the burning of a copy of the Quran.

“A time-out is needed before we return to the three-way talks and see where we are when the dust has settled after the current situation, so no conclusions should be drawn yet,” Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told Reuters in a telephone interview.

“I think there will be a break for a couple of weeks.”

Sweden and Finland applied last year to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization after Russia invaded Ukraine, and now need the backing of all current NATO states to advance their application.

Swedish authorities granted permission to a series of protests outside the Turkish embassy on Jan. 21, 2023. Jonas Gratzer / Getty Images

But Turkey has said Sweden in particular must take a clearer stance against what Ankara sees as terrorists: mainly Kurdish militants, and a group it blames for a 2016 coup attempt in Turkey.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday announced that presidential and parliamentary elections would be brought forward a month to May 14.

Haavisto said he had spoken on Monday with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

“Of course they feel the pressure from the upcoming elections in mid-May and because of that the discussion understandably has become heated in many ways in Turkey,” Haavisto said.

Finland and Sweden have repeatedly said they plan to join the alliance simultaneously and Haavisto said he saw no reason to consider whether Finland might go it alone.

