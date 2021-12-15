IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Fire at Hong Kong's World Trade Centre traps scores on rooftop, injures 12

The blaze at the shopping center in Causeway Bay district was upgraded to a No. 3 alarm out of five before being surrounded, officials said.
Firefighters outside the World Trade Centre in Hong Kong on Wednesday.
By Ananta Agarwal and Anne Chan

HONG KONG — Twelve people were hospitalized in Hong Kong on Wednesday after a fire broke out at a downtown shopping center, the government said, with police saying scores of people were trapped on the roof.

Officials said the fire, which began at 12:37 p.m. at the World Trade Centre in the retail district of Causeway Bay, was upgraded to a No. 3 alarm on a scale of one to five. They said the fire was surrounded shortly after 3 p.m.

According to Reuters, police said about 150 people were waiting for rescue on the roof.

Firefighters deployed two water jets and two breathing apparatus teams during their operations, officials said.

