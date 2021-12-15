HONG KONG — Twelve people were hospitalized in Hong Kong on Wednesday after a fire broke out at a downtown shopping center, the government said, with police saying scores of people were trapped on the roof.

Officials said the fire, which began at 12:37 p.m. at the World Trade Centre in the retail district of Causeway Bay, was upgraded to a No. 3 alarm on a scale of one to five. They said the fire was surrounded shortly after 3 p.m.

According to Reuters, police said about 150 people were waiting for rescue on the roof.

Firefighters deployed two water jets and two breathing apparatus teams during their operations, officials said.