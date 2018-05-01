Fireworks explosion near Mexico City kills 17, injures 31

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MEXICO CITY — Seventeen people were killed and at least 31 were injured Thursday when two explosions ripped through fireworks workshops in a town just north of Mexico City.

The dead included four firefighters and two police officers who rushed to the scene after the first explosion, only to killed by the second blast.

The government of the State of Mexico said in a statement that eight people from the town of Tultepec were killed, along with the six emergency personnel and two others who have not yet been identified. The state security department later raised the death toll to 17, but did not specify who the victim was in a statement posted to its Twitter account.

The government said first responders were also among the injured. Helicopters took the wounded to several local hospitals, and more than 300 police were dispatched to the scene.

Many residents in the town make a living by fabricating and selling homemade fireworks, and explosions are a regular occurrence.

In June, seven people were killed and eight injured in a blast in Tultepec.

In December 2016, a massive fire at an open-air fireworks market crowded with holiday shoppers killed several dozen people.