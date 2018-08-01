Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

CHIANG RAI, Thailand — Two boys emerged from the Tham Luang cave in northern Thailand on Sunday some eight hours after a squad of elite divers entered to rescue the soccer team who've been trapped for more than two weeks, signaling the final act of a saga that has gripped the world.

"Two kids are out. They are currently at the field hospital near the cave," said Tossathep Boonthong, chief of Chiang Rai's health department and part of the rescue team.

"We are giving them a physical examination. They have not been moved to Chiang Rai hospital yet," Tossathep told Reuters.

Expert divers from Thailand, the U.K. and 16 other countries are now proceeding through the waterlogged passageways of the labyrinthine network to evacuate the remaining ten members of the Wild Boar soccer team and their coach in an operation dubbed “D-Day” by Chiang Rai Gov. Narongsak Osottanakorn, the head of the rescue mission.

When they emerge at the entrance to the cave, the rest of the boys and their coach will be whisked by either ambulance or helicopter to Chiang Rai Prachanukroh hospital, about 35 miles away.

Each boy and the coach has their own medical team — including ambulance & helicopter — waiting at the cave. They will first be checked for hypothermia and breathing, then transported to hospital where an entire floor has been reserved for their care. @NBCNews #ThaiCaveRescue — Janis Mackey Frayer (@janisfrayer) July 8, 2018

The 8th floor of the hospital has been reserved for the soccer team, the coach and their families — who have maintained a patient vigil by the entrance to the cave while the boys have been underground.

Divers paired up to bring the boys out one by one, with officials warning the entire rescue effort could take days.

Some of the children are poor swimmers, and the three mile journey out of the cave from the chamber they are trapped in takes even experienced Navy SEALs divers as long as five or six hours to complete.