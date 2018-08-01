Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

CHIANG RAI, Thailand — Rescuers in northern Thailand on Sunday extracted four members of a youth soccer team from the cave where they had been trapped for more than two weeks, signaling the final act of a saga that has gripped the world.

Three of the boys were taken to a hospital by helicopter while the fourth was taken by an ambulance, Chiang Rai Gov. Narongsak Osottanakorn said at a news conference Sunday night local time.

"We were faster than expected, more successful than I expected, and everyone is happy," he said.

As efforts ended for the night, the rescue operation chief said they would resume in 10 to 20 hours because workers "used all the oxygen" and needed to reset their air tanks. Based on that timeframe, rescue operations were set to resume at around 7 a.m. Monday (8 p.m. ET Sunday), but when that time arrived it was not clear if the effort had resumed.

Members of the audience broke out in applause when the rescue was announced.

The boys traveled more than half a mile underwater with the first one coming out of the cave at 5:40 p.m. More than 90 divers have been involved in the dive, according to officials.

Helicopters and several ambulances were seen departing from the cave area, though there was no official announcement of whom they were carrying.

The Thai Navy SEALs confirmed on their Facebook page that four of the 12 boys had been rescued.

4 boys now out of #ThaiCaveRescue Ambulances with 3rd & 4th boy just passed my position. They came out 12 minutes apart. First two being treated in hospital. It’s going faster & (so far) better than expected. But it’s still a dangerous operation. — Bill Neely (@BillNeelyNBC) July 8, 2018

As they emerged from the entrance to the cave, the group were being whisked to Chiang Rai Prachanukroh hospital, about 35 miles away.

The eighth floor of the hospital was reserved for the soccer team, the coach and their families — who have maintained a patient vigil by the entrance to the cave while the boys have been underground.

A squad of elite divers from Thailand and around the world entered the waterlogged passageways of the labyrinthine cave network hours earlier to evacuate the members of the Wild Boar soccer team and their coach in an operation dubbed “D-Day” by Osottanakorn.

"Divers will work with doctors in the cave to examine each the kids' health to determine who should get to come out first," Narongsak said in the morning.