By The Associated Press

BERLIN — Flights have been suspended at Hannover airport in central Germany after a man tried to drive onto the facility's apron, also known as the tarmac.

German news agency dpa reported that federal police said the man, who was in a Polish-registered car, was detained on Saturday afternoon.

Take-offs and landings were suspended while the incident was investigated, though the airport's terminals remained open. It wasn't immediately clear how long flight operations would be suspended.

The Hannover airport isn't one of Germany's major hubs.