Breaking News Emails
A charity volunteer and special assistant to Mother Teresa was killed in a bar brawl in Wales, authorities said Wednesday.
Mark Bloomfield, 54, was beaten in a pub in Swansea on July 18 before he died in a hospital this past Sunday, South Wales police.
In India, Bloomfield set up camps for doctors to perform cataract surgeries for the poor and opened schools for girls who would ordinarily not have access to education, his family said. And in Africa, he helped bring "ultralight aircraft to combat the onslaught of poachers," his family said.
"Mark Bloomfield built a legacy that will continue to live on in the countless lives that he encountered. As special assistant to Mother Teresa in Calcutta, he was an essential contributor to her mission and to those she cared for," according to a family statement released by police. “He will be remembered for all of this and more by his mother and three siblings.”
The brawl happened at the Full Moon Public House at some point between 11:30 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. on July 18, police said.
A 61-year-old man was arrested, "having been charged with causing grievous bodily harm," according to police.
That suspect has been ordered to remain in jail until an Aug. 19, hearing in Swansea Crown Court, WalesOnline reported.
A 21-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were initially arrested and then released but as still being investigated in connection to the matter.
Police are asking for anyone who might have security, cell phone or dashcam footage from the neighborhood to come forward.
“No matter how insignificant your information or content may seem, please do come forward as it could make all the difference to the investigation and to the victim’s family," said Detective Chief Inspector Darren George.
Bloomfield is originally from Stratford, an ancient town in the West Midlands of England, about 130 miles away from Swansea, police said.