Watch live: Trump holds news conference before leaving India

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak has died aged 91

Mubarak ruled Egypt with an iron fist until he was overthrown during the so-called Arab Spring, uprisings that toppled leaders throughout the region.
Image: Egypt's President Hosni Mubarak attends a meeting with South Africa's President Jacob Zuma at the presidential palace in Cairo
Hosni Mubarak Amr Abdallah Dalsh / Reuters file

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Patrick Smith and Charlene Gubash

Hosni Mubarak, Egypt's former president who ruled the country from 1981 until the revolution of 2011, has died at the aged of 91, the country's state media reported on Tuesday.

Mubarak ruled Egypt with an iron fist until he was overthrown during the so-called Arab Spring uprisings that toppled leaders throughout the region.

The strongman was arrested in April 2011, two months after being ousted from office, and then sentenced with life in prison. But he was acquitted in 2017 after six years in prison on charges that he ordered the killing of anti-government protesters.

Since their release, Mubarak’s family has remained in Egypt, where they have kept a low profile but still enjoy special treatment under former general and current president Abdel Fattah el-Sissi. El-Sissi led the military overthrow of elected but divisive Islamist president Mohamed Morsi, Mubarak’s immediate successor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a breaking story — check back here for updates soon.

Image: Patrick SmithPatrick Smith

Patrick Smith is a London-based editor and reporter for NBC News Digital.

Charlene Gubash

Charlene Gubash is an NBC News producer based in Cairo. Gubash, a native Minnesotan, has lived and worked in the Egyptian capital since 1985.