Former U.S. Marine found dead in Russia, suspect arrested

MOSCOW — A 34-year-old American woman who had been missing in Russia since Tuesday has been found dead and a Russian man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, the state Investigative Committee said on Saturday.

Russia's RIA news agency said Catherine Serou had been studying law at a university in the Nizhny Novgorod region since arriving from California a few years ago.

Russia's state Investigative Committee said it had opened a criminal inquiry case into the disappearance of "a foreign citizen" and a man in his early 40s with a criminal record had been arrested over her death.

It did not give the names of the victim or suspect.

The statement by the committee said the woman left home around 6.30 p.m. June 15 and got into a vehicle. Her whereabouts had been unknown since then.

"Today, as the result of a large-scale search operation, the body of the woman was found," it said.

Serou served in the Marine Corps and did one tour in Afghanistan, according to NPR.