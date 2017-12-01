Four attackers killed in holiday assault on Pakistani university, authorities say

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Four attackers were killed and at least 11 other people were injured Friday in a terrorist assault on a university in northwestern Pakistan, authorities told NBC News.

A loud explosion was also heard at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture University in Peshawar, about 20 miles from the border with Afghanistan, authorities said.

Pakistani security personnel take position outside an agriculture university after an attack by militants in Peshawar on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Abdul Majeed / AFP/Getty Images

A senior police official said four people stormed a student residence building at the university, exchanging fire with police and army personnel. All four were killed, a military spokesperson said, adding that the injured included t least two army soldiers.

No further information was immediately available about the attack, which occurred on Eid Miladun Nabi, a major Muslim holiday celebrating the birth of the Prophet Muhammad.

The attack in Peshawar occurred on a holiday celebrating the birth of the Prophet Muhammad. NBC News / Google Maps

Peshawar has been the scene of some of the worst violence during the years of an insurgency by the Pakistani Taliban. More than 140 students and teachers were killed when Taliban gunmen wearing suicide vests attacked the Army Public School in Peshawar in 2014.

Mushtaq Yusufzai reported from Peshawar. Wajahat S. Khan reported from Islamabad, Pakistan.