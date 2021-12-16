Four children were killed and five others were seriously injured after falling from a bouncy castle that was blown into the air during a celebration at an elementary school in Australia on Thursday.

In a statement, police said nine students at the Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, Tasmania, had fallen from a height of around 10 meters (32.8 feet) after a "significant local wind event" caused the jumping castle and several inflatable "zorb" balls to lift into the air.

The incident happened at around 10 a.m. local time (7 p.m. E.T. Wednesday), Tasmanian Police said, with officers and emergency services, including two helicopters, racing to the scene within two minutes and beginning to administer first aid.

"Sadly, four children — two girls and two boys — died and another five suffered critical or serious injuries and are in hospital," the police department said in the statement.

Police said the students were in grades 5 and 6, which means they were likely between the ages of 10 and 12.

According to police, children and staff had been celebrating the last day of the school year on the island state when the tragedy unfolded.

Download the NBC News app for breaking news and politics

“On a day where these children were meant to be celebrating their last day at primary school, instead we are all mourning their loss,” police Commissioner Darren Hine said in a statement.

“Our hearts are breaking for the families and loved ones, school mates and teachers of those children taken too soon," Hine said.

The police commissioner said his department would be "doing everything we can to support the community — and each other — through this tragedy."

Support and counseling is being made available to all of those involved, including to emergency service workers, Hine said.

Tasmanian premier Peter Gutwein said “it is simply inconceivable that this shocking tragedy has occurred” and promised a thorough investigation.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison described the incident as “shattering and heartbreaking.”

“Young children on a fun day out, together with their families and it turns to such horrific tragedy at this time of year. It just breaks your heart,” Morrison told reporters.

An investigation into the incident is underway, with WorkSafe Tasmania, the state's work health and safety regulator, involved in the probe, police said.

Davenport is a small port city on Tasmania's northern coast.

The tragedy in Tasmania is not the first such incident to unfold in connection with a jumping castle.

In May, four children were injured after a bouncy house was lifted by strong winds in Arizona.

In 2015, a young girl in southern China died after falling from a bouncy castle that was blown into the air by a strong gust of wind.