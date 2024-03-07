Four children and two adults found dead in residence in Canada, police say

A person has been arrested after police found six people dead in an Ottawa, Canada, residence Wednesday night.

The victims — four children and two adults — were found at an address on Berrigan Drive in the nation's capital just before 11 p.m., Ottawa police said. Their names and details on how they died have not been released.

The discovery came after police had received 911 calls around 10:50 p.m., but it's not clear what the nature of those emergency calls were.

One person was also taken to an area hospital with "serious" but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Authorities added one person has been arrested, saying “there is no ongoing threat to public safety.”

It's unclear if the person arrested is the one who was hospitalized.

“This is a tragic and complex investigation, and investigative teams remain on Berrigan Drive,” police said. An update in the case is expected later Thursday.

Anyone with information about the deaths is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.

