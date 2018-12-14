Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Minyvonne Burke

A fourth person has died following the mass shooting at a Christmas market in Strasbourg, France.

The news comes a day after police killed suspected shooter Cherif Chekatt, 29, after a shootout with police after an intense two-day manhunt that involved hundreds of officers.

The attack on Tuesday left another dozen people injured.

After the shooting, the government raised the terror alert level nationwide and deployed 1,800 additional soldiers across France to help patrol streets and secure crowded events.