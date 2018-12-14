Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Minyvonne Burke

A fourth person has died following the mass shooting at a Christmas market in Strasbourg, France, a prosecutor's spokesperson said Friday.

The news comes a day after police killed suspected shooter Cherif Chekatt, 29, after a shootout with police after an intense two-day manhunt that involved hundreds of officers.

The attack on Tuesday left another dozen people injured.

After the shooting, the government raised the terror alert level nationwide and deployed 1,800 additional soldiers across France to help patrol streets and secure crowded events.

One of the four dead was identified Friday as Italian journalist Antonio Megalizzi by Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. French authorities did not confirm the name of the fourth person who died.

Conte tweeted his condolences to Megalizzi’s relatives and girlfriend, and called the 29-year-old “a young man with the passion of journalism, radio, investigations and European institutions."

Europhonica radio tweeted: “We sadly have to confirm that our colleague Antonio has left us. Our thoughts go to the family and all Antonio’s friends and colleagues. We ask you to respect the sad moment."

Also Friday, Strasbourg reopened the Christmas market where the attack took place under heavy security, Reuters reported.

“It's reopening just in time," stall-holder Bernard Kuntz, preparing his scarves and stoles imported from India, told the agency. “We were getting worried. Some of the guys have taken out loans to be here, and we've already lost two days,” Kuntz said.

French President Emmanuel Macron visited the market on Friday to pay respects to the victims. He laid a flower at a memorial and stood for a moment of reflection, and also thanked security forces and first responders.