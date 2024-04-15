The comeback of Notre Dame: American builders help to restore iconic Paris landmark

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

PARIS — Five years ago a fire brought Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral to its knees, destroying the vaulted wooden ceiling and spire.

In Hatfield, Massachusetts, carpenter Hank Silver watched in horror as flames shot into the air and rapidly spread over the fabled Gothic building’s roof, known as “The Forest” because of its long planks of 800-year-old wood.

Soon, Silver joined an army of skilled craftsmen from around the world and went to the building’s aid. Now Paris’ soaring medieval landmark is ready to serve as a symbol of the French capital.

A huge fire swept through the roof of the famed Notre Dame Cathedral in central Paris on April 15, 2019. Geoffroy Van Der Hassely / AFP - Getty Images file

The work “changed my life,” Silver told NBC News on Sunday, and he said it had given him a new appreciation of the skills carpenters had in the Middle Ages. “It’s a once in a millennium experience,” he said in an interview. “Having that as my job site at my place of work every day does not get old.”

Silver, who is part of Carpenters Without Borders, a team of volunteers who restore historical structures the world over, is one of a handful of craftsmen from around the world who are trained to carry out the work of rebuilding Notre Dame.

Much of what they’ve done requires tools re-created on site to match those used by workers centuries ago before the towering symbol of French national pride was completed in 1345.

The day ‘la fléche’ came down

On April 15, 2019, thousands of horrified Parisians and tourists looked on, many with tears in their eyes, as Notre Dame’s iconic spire — known in France as “la fléche,” or arrow — lurched and crashed into the inferno. In a matter of minutes, one of the most recognizable sights in the French capital was gone.

The following day, French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to rebuild the edifice within five years, a pledge that left many experts skeptical at the time.

Emily Guerry, a senior lecturer of medieval European history at Britain’s University of Kent, was among them. “I was one of those people,” she said. “I thought no way, you’re not going to be able to find the trees.”