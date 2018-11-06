Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By David K. Li

Six people have been arrested in connection to a foiled plot to attack French President Emmanuel Macron, an official said Tuesday.

Suspects had an "imprecise and loosely-formed" plan for "violent action" against Macron, a source close to the matter told the Associated Press and Reuters.

French broadcasters BFM TV reported that the six were members of a far-right group, according to Reuters.

The six arrested are between the ages of 22 and 62 and include one woman, authorities told AP. It wasn't immediately clear if the suspects were working in coordination.

The arrests were made in southeast of Lyon, in Moselle on the border with Germany and Luxembourg and in northwest Ille-et-Vilaine, Reuters reported.

Macron was in the northeast city of Verdun, about 160 miles away from Paris, on Tuesday to take part in World War I commemorations.

President Trump and several other world leaders are scheduled to visit France this weekend, to mark the 100-year anniversary of the Nov. 11, 1918 armistice signing that ended World War I.

Macron was targeted last year bya man who allegedly plotted to shoot him during the Bastille Day parade.