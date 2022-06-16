The leaders of Germany, France and Italy rode into Kyiv on an overnight train on Thursday in a joint demonstration of support for Ukraine, where officials were pleading for more and faster deliveries of Western arms to hold off Russia’s assault.

“It’s an important moment. It’s a message of unity we’re sending to the Ukrainians,” French President Emmanuel Macron said after the train pulled into the station in Kyiv.

The visit by Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has taken weeks to organize, while all three have faced criticism from Kyiv over support viewed as tepid. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson already visited more than two months ago.

Still, the decision by the three most powerful European Union leaders to travel together held strong symbolism at a pivotal moment — a day before the E.U.’s executive commission is expected to recommend pushing forward with Ukraine’s bid to join the bloc, which E.U. leaders are expected to endorse at a summit next week.

NATO defense ministers were also meeting in Brussels on Thursday, where they were expected announce more promises of additional weapons for Kyiv. President Joe Biden pledged $1 billion worth of new aid on Wednesday, including anti-ship rocket systems, artillery rockets and rounds for howitzers.

The three European leaders were pictured in casual clothes around a table on board the night train. Scholz later stepped out onto the platform in Kyiv in a dark short-sleeved shirt and jeans; Macron and Draghi changed into suits.

All three leaders say they are strong supporters of Ukraine who have taken major practical steps to reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian energy and find weapons to help Kyiv.

But Ukraine has long criticized Scholz over what it regards as Germany’s slow delivery of weapons and reluctance to sever economic ties with Moscow.

It was also furious this month when Macron, in an interview, said Russia must not be “humiliated.” Italy has also proposed a peace plan, which Ukrainians fear could lead to pressure on them to give up territory.