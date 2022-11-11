French-Italian fight puts a deal helping migrants in peril

A deal for Europe to jointly help asylum-seekers was breaking apart Thursday in a French-Italian feud over a ship floating in the Mediterranean with its passengers and crew desperate for land.

The crew of the Ocean Viking had been trying to dock since Italy’s hard-right government refused to take in people aboard last month. The centrist government of France said Thursday that it will take them but withdraw from a broader European Union mechanism for distributing migrants more evenly.

The announcement fueled a broader rise in tensions between the otherwise-friendly neighbors.

“France will take measures in coming hours to tighten border security with Italy,” and adjust bilateral relations accordingly, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

“France deeply regrets that Italy did not accept to behave like a responsible European state,” he said.

The fight could herald the end of a deal approved in June to reduce the pressure on Mediterranean nations that receive most of the refugees, generally from Africa, the Mideast, and South Asia. Italy broke its commitments to the international deal, Darmanin said, and France is suspending its participation. He urged other countries to pull out, too.

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi denounced the French decision as “totally incomprehensible.”

Piantedosi said about 90,000 migrants had arrived in Italy this year. Thirteen European countries had agreed to take 8,000. Only 117 of the migrants have been resettled, 38 in France, he said, which he called “absolutely inadequate.”

“European solidarity is being heralded, but Italy has so far faced this problem alone and our system of receiving is in very serious difficulty,” Piantedosi said.

The roughly 230 passengers aboard the Ocean Viking ship include 57 children and are from Eritrea, Egypt, Syria, Bangladesh and Pakistan, among other nations. More than 40 are unaccompanied minors, according to the aid group operating it, SOS Mediterranee.

The youngest is 3.