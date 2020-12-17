French President Emmanuel Macron became the latest world leader to contract coronavirus Thursday, as countries across Europe struggle to suppress a spike in infections in the run-up to Christmas.

The Élysée Palace, Macron's official residence, confirmed the news in a statement that said he was tested as soon as his symptoms appeared.

"In accordance with the health instructions in force applicable to all, the President of the Republic will isolate himself for 7 days. He will continue to work and carry out his activities remotely," it said.

